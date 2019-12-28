

News at a Glance



Access The Star show: Kcee, Zlatan take Onitsha by storm Vanguard News - By Ayo Onikoyi Onitsha enjoyed a night of great music at the Access The Stars concert which was held on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The concert saw performances from A-list artists like Kcee, Zlatan, Don King, Ken Dickson, and the Obiligbo Brothers.



News Credibility Score: 95%



