News at a Glance



Accountant General of the Federation Loses Father Economic Confidential - Accountant General of the Federation Loses Father Alhaji Idris Hussain, the father of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, is dead. Alhaji Idris died in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted illness at the age of 96 years.



News Credibility Score: 41%