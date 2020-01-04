

News at a Glance



Actor Junior Pope gets a car gift from E-Money and Kcee (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and his family have started off the year with a Lexus car gift from Kcee and E-Money. Junior Pope who insinuated that the car gift is for his son, described Kcee and E-Money as friends turned brothers as he thanked them ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



