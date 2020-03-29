

News at a Glance



Actor Okiemute Mrakpo recounts how an old woman he was trying to help called him a ritualist Linda Ikeji Blog - Nollywood actor, Okiemute Mrakpo has narrated how he was called a ritualist by an old woman he was trying to help during a journey from Imo State to Delta State. According to Okiemute, he gave the woman N1,000 after she said the remaining African Star ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



