Actress Chika Ike Acquires New Cars As Official Cars For Flip Script Studios (PHOTOS)
News photo Naija on Point  - ADVERTISEMENT Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Chika Ike has officially unveiled the set of cars that her company Flip Script Studios will be used for official purposes.

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Let’s help you finance your car to Nigeria – Awoof Car Daily Post:
Do you know that 25% of cars you see online are repackaged vehicles? Do you know that 39% of those cars have compromised mileage? Do you know that 48% of those cars don’t even have airbags or airbags removed? These are cars they have removed the front ...
Chika Ike Shows Off the New Vehicles She Acquired for Her Flip Script Studios Olisa TV:
Chika Ike and her Flip Script Studios continue to wax stronger.
Chika Ike Splashes Millions Of Naira On Cars Ofofo:
Star actress, Chika Ike has splashed millions of Naira on three brand new cars. The actress cum businesswoman bought the three expensive cars for her Flip Script Studios in Lekki, Lagos State. The cars which are painted black in colour has the company ...
Chika Ike unveils new offical cars for Flip Script Studios (photos) Kemi Filani Blog:
Film maker and business woman Chika Ike who recently unveiled her newly acquired office space for her company Flip Script Studios has bought brand new officially cars for the company to meet all their client’s needs.
Chika Ike Splashes Millions On Company’s Official Cars The Octopus News:
Thespian and filmmaker; Chika Ike; is used to make audacious statements. In recent years; the lifestyle of the woman has indeed been audacious.


