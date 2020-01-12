Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Actress Dakore Akande Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With Hubby Lou And Quotes Psalm 35 For Naysayers
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog
- The Social Media has been agog with news that super actress Dakore Akande's Marriage to Lou Akande had crashed because her in laws demanded a male child from her and she refused...
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Popular Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande has reacted to rumours claiming that her marriage has hit...
Olisa TV:
Rumours are making rounds that Dakore Egbuson’s 9-year-old marriage to Olumide Akande has hit the rocks. According to Information Nigeria, sources close to the situation claimed that their marriage failed because they had become financially strapped.
The Info Stride:
Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has debunked rumors of the crash of her marriage to Olumide Akande. Reports recently came out saying the marriage crashed because the billionaire son went broke and because the movie star is yet to deliver a son, ...
PM News:
Award-winning actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has debunked claims of the crash of her marriage to Olumide Akande.
Gist Reel:
Nollywood actress, Dakore Akande and her husband has shutdown divorce rumor. Recall that report which went viral on social media has it that the couple marriage had crash and the actress has reportedly moved out from the family house.
GQ Buzz:
Sadly to report Nollywood’s actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and her husband goes their separate ways. But like some celebrity marriages, Dakore and Olumide Akande are no more.
Within Nigeria:
Stunning actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has denied rumours that her marriage to Olumide Akande has crashed Speculation of the marriage crash came after Dakore shared a bikini photo at the One African Music Fest in Dubai with her brother, Timini. It was ...
Monte Oz Live:
Dakore Egbuson-Akande has debunked claims of the crash of her marriage to Olumide Akande. Speculation of the marriage crash came after Dakore shared a bikini photo at the One African Music Fest in Dubai with her brother, Timini. It was reported that ...
Blue Ink:
If reports on social media are anything to go by, popular Actress, Dakore Egbuson’s marriage to Olumide Akande has reportedly hit the rocks.
GL Trends:
Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande has rubbished viral rumour speculating that her marriage has crashed.
Tori News:
Following reports of her marriage crash, Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson has debunked the rumours.
The Octopus News:
Thespain, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, has refuted claims that her marriage to Olumide Akande has crashed. Days back, the online space was busy with the report with the actress initially chosing to maintain sealed lips.
More Picks
1
Queen Elizabeth calls for face-to-face showdown with Harry, William and Charles -
1st for Credible News,
27 mins ago
2
MODEC awarded FPSO purchase contract for Sangomar field off Senegal -
Energy Mix Report,
33 mins ago
3
Egyptian Govt mulls building of small hydropower plants in the Nile Delta -
Energy Mix Report,
39 mins ago
4
2020 UTME: Date for sales of registration documents remain same -
The Eagle Online,
40 mins ago
5
Global offshore wind turbine market to see 22.5% growth -
Energy Mix Report,
48 mins ago
6
NDPR’s refining capacity rises to 5,000 bpd -
Energy Mix Report,
55 mins ago
7
Nigeria records N3.73tn deficit in crude oil revenue over 11 months in 2019 – Report -
Energy Mix Report,
1 hour ago
8
Man in police net for alleged attempt to rape, kill 22-year-old in Ogun -
Slayminded,
1 hour ago
9
2023: Pastor Bakare Speaks On ‘Asking Buhari To Pick Successor’ -
Concise News,
1 hour ago
10
Qatar’s emir arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tension -
NPress,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...