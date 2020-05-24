

Actress Destiny Etiko Dancing Happily After Father’s Burial (Watch Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Destiny Etiko was captured making some dance moves with her friends after her father was buried at a short memorial celebration. You would recall how the curvaceous actress wept vehemently when the corpse of her late father arrived at the funeral home.



