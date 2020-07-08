Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Actress Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James A Brand New House After He Lost His Home To Flood
News photo Linda Vees Blog  - Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has come to the rescue of veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ aka Pa James after flood took over his home. The actress has now given him a brand new home.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Funke Akindele gifts Pa James a new house after losing home to flood The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nollywood actor, Pa James, was recently the subject of discussion on social media after his home was sacked by flood for the umpteenth time.
Veteran Actor, Pa. James Allegedly Receives House Gift from Funke Akindele After Flood Overran His Apartment Olisa TV:
Funke Akindele is heaven sent especially to the family of veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde popular called Pa. James Ajirebi. The ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ creator reportedly gifted her senior colleague with a house after flood overran and destroyed part of his ...
Funke Akindele reportedly gifts Pa James Ajirebi a new house Page One:
Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele has reportedly gifted a new house to a...
Funke Akindele gifts veteran Actor, Pa James new house after flood rendered him homeless Nigerian Eye:
Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has gifted a new apartment to veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ aka Pa James after his house was affected by the recent flood that occurred in Lagos State.The popular screen goddess showed her kind ...
Funke Akindele gifts Pa James a new house after his house got flooded Newzandar News:
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has gifted veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ alias Pa James a new apartment after his house got flooded in Lagos State. [...]
Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James A New House After Losing Home To Flood The Essence TV:
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has gifted a brand new apartment to veteran Nollywood actor PA James. This came after the
The Genius Media:
Funke Akindele -Bello, Nollywood actress has gifted veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ alias Pa James a new apartment after his house got destroyed by heavy downpour.
Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James New House After He Lost His Home To Flood Anaedo Online:
Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has now impressed many after she gifted Veteran actor Pa James a new house. This came shortly after he was sacked from his home due to flood.
Good News: Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James A New House After His House Got Flooded (Photos) Gbextra Online Portal:
Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James A New House After His House Got Flooded. Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has gifted veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ popularly [...]
Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James Actor New House After The Old One Was Ruined By Flood Talk Glitz:
Funke Akindele is in the news again, this time for something good. The Nollywood actress has reportedly gifted veteran actor Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi a.k.a. Pa James a new house after his former abode was sacked by a flood.
Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James A New House After His House Was Wrecked By Flood Willamazen:
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has come to the rescue of veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ aka Pa James after flood took over his home.
Pa James Receives New House From Funke Akindele Fresh News:
Nigerian Veteran Actor, Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ aka Pa James has gotten a new house from a popular screen goddess, Funke Akindele after his house was affected by the recent flood that occurred in Lagos State. In 2019, his son, Samuel Ajirebi called ...
Funke Akindele Gifts Veteran, Pa James New Apartment After Flood Displaced Him Raise 9ja:
Nigerians are overwhelmed by the generous gesture of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele after she dished out a helping hand to veteran actor, Kayode Olasehinde, ‘Ajirebi’ [...]


   More Picks
1 Second UN Security Council resolution on Syrian aid fails - NNN, 2 hours ago
2 SAD! 20-Year-Old Girl Raped And Killed In Illorin (Disturbing Photos) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 460 New COVID-19 Cases, 265 Discharged And 15 Deaths On July 8 - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 Overland Airways to resume flight operations July 15 - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
5 WOW VIDEO: Popular Socialite, Omohtee Opens Up Over Her Experience On Botched Cosmetic Surgery - Salone, 1 hour ago
6 FG’s airports concession plan and matters arising - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 COVID-19 Global Update: Death Toll reaches 551,181 and more than 12.16m confirmed cases as of 8th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 4 hours ago
8 “My family is dead to me” Nigerian boy filmed scattering his parents’ home because his mother refused to meet his demands speaks up (video) - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
9 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 460 New Cases confirmed, 684 Deaths and 30249 Total Cases as of 8th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 4 hours ago
10 Opinion (09/07/20): Magu And The Abuja Power Game, By Olusegun Adeniyi - Yes International! Magazine, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info