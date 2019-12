News at a Glance



Actress Hilary Duff marries her musician beau Matthew Koma in a 'low-key' wedding (Photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Over the weekend, American actress Hilary Duff, 32, married her musician beau Matthew Koma, 32, in a 'low-key' wedding at her Los Angeles home on Saturday night (Dec.21). According to People, the "small and low-key" front-yard wedding was attended by ...



News Credibility Score: 95%