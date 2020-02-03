Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Actress Milla Jovovich welcomes her third child two years after undergoing an emergency abortion
Linda Ikeji Blog  - American actress, Milla Jovovich, and English film director, Paul W.S. Anderson have welcomed their third child together. The actress' oldest daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson announced the arrival of her little sister on Instagram. She shared a sweet ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Imo is now APC state – Speaker - Nigerian Pilot, 53 mins ago
2 Edo 2020: How my house was bombed — Inegbeneki - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Oyedepo ‘rains’ curses on Miyetti Allah, suspected bomber, Boko Haram - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 2 hours ago
4 The Iowa caucuses have a big accessibility problem - Monte Oz Live, 2 hours ago
5 Alleged suicide bomber: MURIC launches ferocious attack on CAN - The News, 3 hours ago
6 Expansion of US Travel Restrictions Explained - Nigeria Sun, 3 hours ago
7 Buhari has done well for Niger Delta, says Dokubo - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 Drama at Yola court as kidnapper accuses colleagues of perjury - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
9 Video: I supposed to be pastor at Oyedepo’s church, man caught with bomb says - PM News, 3 hours ago
10 "Having a title of wife is more important than becoming a female CBN governor" former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
