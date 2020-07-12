Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe gets a brand new Lexus SUV (photos)
News photo Juicy Gossips  - Nigerian celebrities are known to enjoy living the big life and this is evident in how many of them go the extra mile in purchasing luxury items that are worth several millions of naira.

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe acquires a brand new Lexus SUV for her birthday The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog It can almost be said that this month is a month for celebrities birthdays yet as another Nollywood actress used  her socialmedia page to share the photos of her just ...
Popular Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe has joined the growing lists of celebrities who bought a car this year. The actress got her self a brand new Lexus Lx570 worth millions of naira.
Mimi Orjiekwe is a Nollywood actress and has gained prominence with each passing year. She recently got a Lexus LX570 SUV for her birthday, which according to her, is all that she wanted.
Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe has jumped on social media to flaunt her new car. The movie star recently bought a brand new SUV ahead of her birthday. See photo, Congrats to her.
Mimi Orjiekwe is the proud owner of a Lexus LX 570. The actress and mother of one, showed off her new automobile on Instagram, revealing it was the exact present she wanted for her birthday.
Popular Nigerian actress, Mimi Orjiekwe has joined the growing lists of celebrities who bought a car this year. The actress got her self a brand new Lexus Lx570 worth millions of naira.
Orjiekwe will be celebrating her 33rd birthday on July 14, 2020.
Nollywood Actress Mimi Orjiekwe, Gift herself Brand New SUV to Celebrate her Birthday. The Beautiful Actress took to her instagram to express how she love surprsing herself as yet get herself a brand new SUV to mark her birthday.
Popular Nigerian(Nollywood) actress, Mimi Orjiekwe has joined the lists of celebrities who bought a car this year. The actress got her self a brand new Lexus Lx570 worth millions of Naira. Mimi shared photos of her new whip via her Instagram page and ...
Mimi Orjiekwe is the latest car owner in town — as she buys herself a new Lexus ride on birthday. Nigerian actress Mimi Orjiekwe went over Instagram Today, July 12, to share photos of her new ride on her birthday.
Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe will turn 33 on July 14, 2020. The movie star shared photos and videos of the latest addition to her garage via her Instagram page on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe celebrates her birthday with a brand new Lexus LX570 SUV car. She took to her social media handle to show her new car and making it known it is all she wanted.
Nigerian actress, Mimi Orjiekwe has gotten herself a brand new SUV as she celebrates her birthday today, July 12th. The 33-year-old Enugu born actress took to her Instagram platform to recount her excitement over her new acquisition.


