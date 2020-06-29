Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Actress Regina Daniels welcomes her first child, a baby boy
News photo Naija on Point  - Actress Regina Daniels and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. This is coming two days after her friends and family threw her a baby shower.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info