Actress Sophia Williams, starts the year with a Benz as gift, drops a short motivational piece about the future
3 hours ago
Actress Sophia Williams gets a Benz car gift Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nollywood actress, Sophia Williams has started off the new year with a Mercedes Benz she got as a gift. Sharing photo of her new car, Sophia who described the car gift as the best way to start the new year said it left her speechless.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Actress Sophia Williams has started her year on a wonderful note.
Actress Sophia Williams Shows Off New Whip She Was Gifted... Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nollywood Actress Sophia Williams says she received this surprise new whip from........
Actress, Sophia Williams receives Benz car gift 1st for Credible News:
Nollywood actress, Sophia Williams has received a brand new Benz car gift as a new year gift. Sharing a photo of her new car, Sophia Williams who described the car gift as the best way to start the new year said it left her speechless.
Nigeria Tunes:
Sophia Williams, an actress and an ex-wife of Nollywood actordirector, Tchidi Chikere, took to her Instagram account on Saturday to celebrate a gift of a new Benz car.


