Adamawa sends people returning from Lagos, Ogun into isolation
PM News  - The Secretary to the Adamawa State Government (SSG), Mr. Bashir Ahmed, said that 99 persons intercepted from Lagos and Ogun states had been quarantined in the state.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


