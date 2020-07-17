

News at a Glance



Adams Oshiomole Was A Mistake! By Ugochukwu Ejinkeonye Sahara Reporters - Ugochukwu Ejinkeonye Just like the All Progressive Congress, which was driven by very poor judgment to ask him to pilot its affairs, there is no doubt that having Mr Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the ruling party was a horrendous ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



