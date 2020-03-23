

News at a Glance



Address rumours surrounding Osinbajo, Bakare tells Presidency Ladun Liadi Blog - Lagos-based preacher, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has asked the Presidency to address the rumours surrounding Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.Bakare, who is the Serving Overseer, Dominion Hall, Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly) said ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



