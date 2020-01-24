

News at a Glance



Adebayo Salami celebrates daughter as she graduates from UK university (photos) Ladun Liadi Blog - Nollywood veteran actor, Adebayo Salami's daughter, Tobi Salami is now a graduate.Her proud dad took to instagram to celebrate her on her graduation writing;''The best legacy every parent can give their children is proper education at every available ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



