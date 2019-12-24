Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Adebutu Sets to Dump PDP for APC over Failed Agreements with Amosun
The Capital  - …We don’t want you in APC, Akinlade warns Everything being equal, rotund politician and People’s Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirant in the last gubernatorial election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu,

3 hours ago
1 “I Am Fine And In Good Spirits”, Shina Peller Speaks After Release - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Beware of false narratives about Nigeria, Buhari tells U.S. ambassador - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 Human rights abuse: My conscience is clear — Buhari - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 ‘Why I ran away from Arabic school’ – Obasanjo - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
5 Minister of Power suspends MD Rural Electrification Agency - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 Prince Odi Okojie opens five star luxury hotel and resort in Abule Egba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Gov Wike and Gov Dickson face off worsened. - Dez Mayorz, 3 hours ago
8 Hong Kong Marks Christmas Eve With Mall Protests And Clashes - Inside Business Online, 3 hours ago
9 PURE (People United Reaching Everyone) Charity Outreach And Business Dinner/Elevate Tour Grand Finale - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Saudi Arabia bans under-18 marriage - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
