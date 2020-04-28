

News at a Glance



Adeleke defeats Atiku, Saraki, PDP in court, awarded N5m Nigerian Eye - A Federal High Court in Lagos State has ruled against the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Bukola Saraki, his campaign director in the 2019 general election over unauthorised use of the photograph ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



