Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Adeolu Akande, Ismail Adewusi Get New Appointments in Buhari’s Cabinet
Inside Oyo  - President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Adeolu Akande as Chairman, Board of Commissioners of the Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC). Also from Oyo state is Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi who will now head the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria to start production of industrial, aircraft spare parts – Onu - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 SOKU OIL WELLS: PDP orders ceasefire between Wike, Dickson - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Deji badly beaten by those chanting ‘sai baba’ – Fani-Kayode alleges - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 FG unveils new 5-year national broadband plan - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Adewusi, Akande top list of new appointees into NIPOST, NCC, others - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
6 Prince Philip ‘Being Looked After Very Well,’ Says Charles – Channels Television - Fuze, 2 hours ago
7 Buhari Aprroves New Appointments In NCC, Others - The New Diplomat, 2 hours ago
8 Boeing Fires CEO Dennis Muilenburg After Series Of Setbacks - Reporters Wall, 2 hours ago
9 Massive Jubilation in Port Harcourt as Mayor celebrates Christmas with herds of cow, hundreds of bags of rice, etc. - Dez Mayorz, 3 hours ago
10 IPPIS: Ten Reasons Why Lecturers Did Not Register On The IPPIS Platform - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info