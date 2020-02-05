Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Adesina Demonstrates Uncommon Leadership Qualities— Buhari
The Breaking Times  - Nigerian Ruler, Buhari has said the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, “demonstrates uncommon leadership qualities of modesty and foresight in tackling the challenges of hunger and poverty in Africa”. Buhari said the AfDB ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 FG Orders Total Overhaul Of Sim Card Registration - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Okada Ban: Okada Riders, Thugs Clash With Police At Iyana-Ipaja - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 See The 13-Foot Monster Crocodile With Tyre Around Its Neck (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
4 One dead as police foil robbery attack on Benin-Lagos road - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
5 Senate summons nine ministers over Buhari’s $22.7bn loan request - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
6 Two serving corps members set to marry in Kano - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
7 Blackout Looms As Fire Razes Power Plant In Ibadan - Naija Diary, 2 hours ago
8 Adesina Demonstrates Uncommon Leadership Qualities— Buhari - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
9 Baby tests positive for Coronavirus 30 hours after birth - The News Chronicle, 2 hours ago
10 Buhari launches Nigeria’s new visa policy - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info