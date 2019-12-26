

News at a Glance



Adesina announces Barrister Oluseyi Ojo’s death PM News - Renowned lawyer and chairmanship candidate of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for the forthcoming NBA election, Barrister Dele Adesina (SAN), has announced the sudden death of a prominent member of the Ado-Ekiti Bar and Chairperson Ekiti FIDA, Miss ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



