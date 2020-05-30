Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘Adhere strictly to rules of partial relaxation on religious activities or risk closure’
Champion Newspapers  - DAMISI OJO,Akure The Chairman, Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID 19 and Commissioner for Health, in Ondo State, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, has warned that any religious organisation that failed to obey rules governing the partial lifting of ban on ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 NNPC raises June selling prices of crude oil - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
2 Ondo denies funding Akeredolu’s wife’s NGO - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
3 Tinubu not my man, we have our differences – El-Rufai - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
4 UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice - Fresh News, 1 hour ago
5 Coronavirus: NCDC told to take COVID-19 patients to churches - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
6 Lawan, Omo-Agege console Buhari over loss of nephew - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
7 See Nigerians Mixed Reactions As Lagos Records 378 New Cases of Coronavirus - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
8 Bianca Ojukwu Builds Memorial For Bruce Mayrock Who Set Himself Ablaze at UN Building - Sleek Gist, 2 hours ago
9 Ajimobi’s aide defects to PDP - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 Nasarawa CAN chairman regains freedom - ESUT Parrot, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info