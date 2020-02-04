

News at a Glance



Ado-Ekiti-Akure road now death trap, fix it, Fayose tells Federal Government The Guardian - The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has urged the Federal Government to fix the road linking Akure, Ondo State with Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State, saying that the road has become a death trap such that motorists now avoid it.



News Credibility Score: 95%



