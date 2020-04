News at a Glance



Adorable photo of Laura Ikeji Kanu and her daughter Laurel Linda Ikeji Blog - Fashion Entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji Kanu has shared an adorable new photo of herself with her baby daughter Laurel, on her Instagram page. The mother of 2 and her husband Ogbonna Kanu, welcomed Laurel Kanu on February 28 2020.



