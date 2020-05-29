

News at a Glance



AfCFTA: Feedback expected from Heads of State on feasibility of July 1 take-off — Sec. Gen NNN - Mr Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, says a recommendation has been sent to African Heads of States on the feasibility of sticking to the July 1 take off date of trading among countries under the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



