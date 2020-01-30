Post News
News at a Glance
AfDB: Africa’s economy to rise to 3.9 percent in 2020
Today
- The African Development Bank (AfDB) African has projected economic growth to rise from 3.4 per cent in 2019 to 3.9 per cent in 2020 and 4.1 per cent in 2021.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The News:
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says the total debt stock of Africa, both external and domestic currently stands at 500 billion dollars.
Inside Business Online:
GILBERT EKUGBE The African Development Bank (AfDB) is planning to invest $25 billion over a ten-year period to transform Africa’s agricultural sector in measures aimed at developing the continent into a food powerhouse The bank’s decision is buoyed by ...
Economic Confidential:
AfDB Approves $22m For SMEs The board of the African Development Bank on Wednesday approved a $22 million senior loan to help Egypt’s Corporate Leasing Company (Corplease) expand its operations in the North African country.
National Accord:
Africa’s economic growth in 2019 remained stable at 3.4 per cent and is on course to pick up to 3.9 per cent in 2020 and 4.1 per cent in 2021, the African Development Bank’s 2020 African Economic Outlook (AEO) has revealed.
Koko Mansion:
The Board of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Wednesday approved a $22 million Senior Loan to help Egypt’s Corporate Leasing Company (Corplease) expand its operations in the North African country.
Politicos:
Tech giant Google has opened its first Developers Space in Africa. It is located in Nigeria. This launch supports Nigeria’s digital Economy Strategy and is in line with Google’s commitment, in 2017, to build on Nigeria’s tech potential to grow Africa’s ...
Business Hilights:
“For the first time in a decade, investment expenditure rather than consumption accounts for more than half of GDP growth; report calls for urgent investment in education and infrastructure for good returns in long-term GDP; “Youth unemployment must be ...
More Picks
1
Twitter users react after Nigerian man asks if it's right or wrong for a woman to sack a maid because she fears she will seduce her husband -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Jonathan: So many Nigerians becoming victims of insecurity -
Pulse Nigeria,
2 hours ago
3
'I killed my girlfriend because she left me for wealthy men after my money got finished' - Arrested suspect -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Entrepreneurial Advertising: The Future Of Marketing -
Adola,
2 hours ago
5
Man accused of killing his missing wife 'dies in hospital two days after suicide attempt' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
U.S. Says Some Troops To Stay In Africa Amid Moves By Russia, China -
Nigeria Sun,
2 hours ago
7
Australia fires: State of emergency declared for Canberra region -
NAN,
2 hours ago
8
Brexit Day: What to know when U.K. leaves EU -
NAN,
2 hours ago
9
UNICAL suspends 200-level student caught smoking marijuana on campus -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Lai Muhammed says he’s not aware of social media bill despite public outcry -
Pulse Nigeria,
3 hours ago
