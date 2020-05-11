

Afe Babalola explains how schools can resume in 4 weeks Top Naija - Founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, has advised the Federal Government against waiting till all towns and villages in the country are free from COVID-19 before reopening schools, TopNaiija reports.



