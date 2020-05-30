Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Africa Magic launches Live Band 'Owanbe' Groove - #AMOwambe Premiering on Africa Magic Urban and Family
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Africa Magic is partnering with Indomie Noodles to offer DStv and GOtv customers an authentic African experience at home with the brand new show, Indomie Owambe Saturday, which will broadcast live on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) and Africa ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


