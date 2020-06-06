Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


African Al-Qaeda chief, Abdelmalek Droukdel is killed by French forces in Mali following a seven-year manhunt
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The leader of Al-Qaeda's north Africa affiliate in the Islamic Maghreb has been killed in a French military operation following a seven-year hunt.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

French forces kill Al-Qaeda Chief in North Africa Vanguard News:
French forces have killed the leader of al-Qaeda in North Africa, Abdelmalek Droukdel, in an operation in Mali. Defence Minister Florence Parly said Droukdel along with members of his inner circle had been killed in the north of the country on Wednesday ...
France says its army killed al Qaeda North Africa chief, Droukdel NNN:
France said on Friday its military forces had killed al Qaeda’s North Africa chief Abdelmalek Droukdel, a key Islamist fighter that its forces had been hunting for more than seven years, during an operation in Mali. “On June 3, French army forces, with ...
French Army Kills Al-Qaeda Leader In North Africa ODU News:
France says it has killed the leader of terrorist group, Al Qaeda, in North Africa. According to BBC, the terrorist Abdelmalek Droukdel was killed in an operation in Mali. France’s Defence Minister Florence Parly said Droukdel along with members of his ...
Al-Qaeda Chief In North Africa Abdelmalek Droukdel Killed – France Reporters Wall:
France says it has killed the leader of al-Qaeda in north Africa, Abdelmalek Droukdel, in an operation in Mali. Defence Minister Florence Parly said Droukdel More
The Genius Media:
After a 7-year hunt, The leader of Al-Qaeda's north Africa affiliate in the Islamic Maghreb, Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in a French military operation.
Gistvile:
The leader of Al-Qaeda’s north Africa affiliate in the Islamic Maghreb has been killed in a…
French forces kill leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb iExclusive News:
Hand-OutAFPFile –Abdelmalek Droukdel pictured in Mali in 2010 French forces have killed the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Algerian Abdelmalek Droukdel, in northern Mali, France’s defence minister said.
French forces kill leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb Edujandon:
French forces have killed the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Algerian Abdelmalek Droukdel, in northern Mali, France’s defence
Koko Level's Blog:
African Al-Qaeda chief, Abdelmalek Droukdel and members of his inner circle of the terrorist group has been killed in a… Read More
Core TV News:
France says it has killed the leader of al-Qaeda in North Africa, Abdelmalek Droukdel, in an operation in Mali. Defence Minister Florence Parly said Droukdel along with members of his inner circle had been killed in the north of the country on Wednesday ...


   More Picks
1 Expert raises alarm over Vitamin C - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
2 Help centres for rape victims in Lagos - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
3 Madagascar’s Covid-Organics: President sacks Education Minister for ordering $2m sweets - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
4 Presidential power sector reform group seeks World Bank support on metering - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
5 Trump COVID-19 excuse: U.S. worst-hit because it tested more - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 World Environment Day: Poets Tasked on Writing for Social Change - Advent Cable Network Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Avoid Worship Centers – Lagos Health Commissioner Tells Residents Above 65 - The Essence TV, 2 hours ago
8 AfDB grants Nigeria $ 288m loan to fight coronavirus - Phenomenal, 2 hours ago
9 India registers record single-day COVID-19 spike, caseload tops Italy’s - NNN, 2 hours ago
10 Arrested For Allegedly Defiling His 2 Daughters In Niger State. - Nigeria Breaking News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info