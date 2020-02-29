Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

African Giant! Deontay Wilder Dances To Nigerian Singer WurID’s Song
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Former WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder covers the Afropolitian Magazine, portraying the African culture, with the music of Nigerian singer WurLD used as the soundtrack of the promo video with the Bronze Bomber dancing to it.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


