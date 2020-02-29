

News at a Glance



African Giant! Deontay Wilder Dances To Nigerian Singer WurID’s Song KOKO TV Nigeria - Former WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder covers the Afropolitian Magazine, portraying the African culture, with the music of Nigerian singer WurLD used as the soundtrack of the promo video with the Bronze Bomber dancing to it.



News Credibility Score: 41%



