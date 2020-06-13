Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 225,000 mark
News photo NNN  - The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent surpassed 225,105, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday. The Africa CDC in its latest update said that the number of COVID-19 ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

The Guardian:
The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa is now over 222,000.


   More Picks
1 APC panel upholds governor’s disqualification from contesting - Velox News, 57 mins ago
2 Another lady raped to death in Ibadan - Vanguard News, 59 mins ago
3 Wedding was postponed but my fiancé still gave me a wedding gift -Nigerian lady shows off her brand new car (Photos) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19 Global Update: Death Toll reaches 430,808 and more than 7.83m confirmed cases as of 13th June 2020 - The Info Stride, 2 hours ago
5 France reports 24 new deaths from COVID-19, toll now at 29,398 - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s Transport Sector Lose N200bn To Interstate Lockdown - Inside Business Online, 3 hours ago
7 Governor Wike Commiserates With Amaechi On The Death Of His Brother - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
8 Many people criticize Buhari govt’s borrowing because of ignorance —Fashola - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Popular Nigerian celebrities who have been rumored to be dead before (Photos) - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
10 Man gets a rude shock after catching his girlfriend cheating in a hotel he had planned to throw her a surprise party (Video) - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info