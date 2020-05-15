

News at a Glance



After Boasting On Facebook For Assaulting Wife, Granted N500,000 bail Anaedo Online - One Sulaiman Maiyegun a.k.a Afobaje, who beat his wife Mariam and boasted about it on facebook that went viral, was on Friday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ court, Igbosere for assault.



News Credibility Score: 21%



