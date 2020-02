News at a Glance



Again, Teenager in Sagamu stabs boyfriend to death over N3,000 FR News - A teenager, who was identified as Abosede Idowu, is in police net for allegedly stabbing her acclaimed boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim, to death over N3,000 According to a DAILY POST report, the incident happened in Sagamu on Wednesday, barely two days after ...



News Credibility Score: 61%