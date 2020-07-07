Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Again, bandits invade Katsina community, kill 15 farmers
News photo Ripples  - Katsina State Police Command, has confirmed the gruesome murder of 15 farmers by bandits at Yar Gamji village in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Monday. The Police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah said the bandits who were over 200 ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Bandits kill 15 farmers, three others, abduct APC chairman in Katsina Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Bandits kill 15 farmers, three others, abduct APC chairman in Katsina  At least 15 farmers were killed in Yargamji village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina when bandits attacked the village on Monday. Residents in the area ...
OMG!! Bandits Kill 18 Persons, Kidnap APC Chairman In Katsina Naija Loaded:
No fewer than 18 persons were killed while the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Yusha’u Dissi, was abducted when armed bandits...


   More Picks
1 Ondo Lawmakers Divided Over Deputy Governor’s Impeachment - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
2 How We Helped Akeredolu Manipulate 2016 Election In Ondo – Ex-SSG - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! - Ikenga Chronicles, 3 hours ago
4 FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
5 Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro, tests positive for coronavirus - Ripples, 3 hours ago
6 EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Suspended - Naija Olofofo, 4 hours ago
7 EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption - News Rangers, 4 hours ago
8 Ondo Deputy Governor in battle to save seat as State Assembly commences impeachment proceedings - YNaija, 4 hours ago
9 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
10 Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process - News Rangers, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info