

News at a Glance



Agba Jalingo Absent In Court, Amobeda Orders Prison Authority To Produce Suspect On Friday Cross River Watch - By CrossRiverWatch Admin Justice Simon Amobeda has ordered the Prison authority to produce Agba Jalingo in Court on Friday 7th February 2020. Jalingo, publisher of CrossRiverWatch was absent this morning as the Court sat. Reacting, James Ibor, Esq.



News Credibility Score: 41%



