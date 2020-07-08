Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Agboola Ajayi: Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker And One Other Lawmaker
News photo I Don Sabi  - The impeachment saga surrounding Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi Agboola made by some Ondo state lawmakers seemed not to have gone

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Ondo Assembly suspends Dep Speaker, another lawmaker who refused to sign Dep gov, Ajayi, impeachment notice Ripples:
Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended its Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji and another member, Adewale Williams. It was learnt that the two suspended lawmakers were among the nine state assembly members who refused to sign the impeachment notice ...
Drama as Lawmakers clash over impeachment of Ondo Deputy Governor Oak TV:
Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday engaged in a shouting match over the move to impeach the Deputy Governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi. Trouble began early in the day on Tuesday as 14 of the lawmakers began the move to impeach ...


   More Picks
1 “The war has just begun” —Suspended Ondo Dep Speaker, laments gov’s control of legislature - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Adamawa govt announces date for school resumption - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
3 Gov. Yahaya Bello swears in new Acting Chief Judge, President Customary Court of Appeal - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
4 Kogi inaugurates Justice Henry Olusuyi as new Chief Judge - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
5 Reprisal attacks fuel crisis situations – Peace, reconciliation group - Velox News, 3 hours ago
6 Supreme Court backs religious exemptions from ACA birth control mandate - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
7 Seven oil workers killed in an expolosion at the Benin River Basin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Marginal increase in airfares as flights resume at Lagos airport - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
9 Police Arrest Ritualist Over Ibadan Serial Killings - NPO Reports, 3 hours ago
10 Ribadu, Waziri And Magu: EFCC’s History Of Chairpersons With Unceremonious Exits - Online Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info