Ahead of NEC meeting, PGF chief proposes solutions to APC crises
Ripples Nigeria  - The Director General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, on Saturday advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set up a fact-finding panel to look into the disciplinary actions taken by the party National Working Committee (NWC).

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
By Omeiza Ajayi Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Victor Giadom has announced the convocation of an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC slated for Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Sahara Reporters:
Following a court order removing Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, the National Executive Committee of the party has scheduled an emergency meeting.
PM News:
Amidst rebellion by some members against the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been scheduled to hold in Abuja on Tuesday, March 17 at 3pm.
Today:
Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Victor Giadom, has announced the convocation of an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, slated for Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Blueprint:
Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman, has expressed backing of the governors for the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Tuesday, 17th of March. He has, however, demanded [...]
The Nigeria Lawyer:
An emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been scheduled to hold in Abuja on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A statement by the acting National Secretary, Chief (Hon.) Victor T. Giadom in Abuja ...
Scan News Nigeria:
Governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have declared support for the court order suspending the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.  The governors also asked the National Executive Council (NEC) of the ...
News Break:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it has summoned an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday, 17 March. Read Also: Oshiomhole Must Not Be Allowed To De-market APC, Says Gov This was disclosed in a ...
Naija News:
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, has set Tuesday, March 17, 2020, for an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Naija News reports that the acting National Secretary, Chief (Hon.) ...
I Don Sabi:
The All Progressives Congress will be holding an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, March 17,
News Breakers:
There is a sharp division among Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party initially slated for 17th of March, 2020.
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog March 17 has been fixed for APC emergency NEC meeting After the controversial suspension of Adams Oshiomole as party chairman the All Progressive Congress (APC), an emergency National Executive March 17 has been fixed for APC ...


