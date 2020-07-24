Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ahmadiyya women decry gender violence
The Guardian  - The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women under the auspices of Lajna Imaillah Ahmadiyya Nigeria (LIMAN) has condemned in strongest terms the high rate of rape and gender-based violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Leadership:
With the existing laws, calls for castration, publication of names of rape convicts in the sex offenders’ register, life imprisonment and a host of other penalties not deterring rapists, JOY YESUFU writes on women professionals’ search for better ...
UN, EU Commit To Nigeria’s Fight Against Gender-Based Violence The Next Edition:
The UN and the European Union (EU) on Thursday reiterated their support to Nigeria’s efforts to eradicating Sexual and Gender Based Violence. The representatives of the UN and EU reaffirmed the commitment at the inauguration of a Inter-Ministerial ...
Sexual Gender Based Violence: AGF sets up committee on eradication of pandemic Core TV News:
The Federal Government, on Thursday, inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Management Committee on Eradication of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence as part of measures to stem the rising wave of the pandemic.


   More Picks
1 Man reveals the absurd way his wife opens a nylon of bread and it’s got people talking (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 39 mins ago
2 BE ROMANTIC!! Boyfriend Surprises His Bae With Luxurious Birthday Gifts With N3 Million Cash (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 51 mins ago
3 AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 52 mins ago
4 #BBNaija: I used to pay my sister to wash my clothes – Dorathy admits (video) - Yaba Left Online, 59 mins ago
5 VIDEO: Police is your friend, But… - Vanguard News, 59 mins ago
6 5 Best Managers in World Football at the Moment - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
7 ”Generational wealth should not exist..Money and assets should be returned to the government once a person dies” – Twitter user writes - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 OH NO!! 90-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Accused of Being A Witch Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 NCDC announces 15 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Lagos - Healthwise - The Punch, 3 hours ago
10 #BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video) - 360Nobs.com, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info