Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ahmed Musa Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Wife
Gistvile  - Super Eagles attacker, Ahmed Musa and his heartthrob, Juliet Ejue are celebrating their 3rd…

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Ahmed Musa Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Wife - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
2 Over 15,000 NIPOST workers to lose jobs over stamp duties, says union - The Nation, 2 hours ago
3 Fed Govt urges use of calibration to boost trade activities - The Nation, 2 hours ago
4 FirstBank promotes women empowerment via FirstGem - The Nation, 4 hours ago
5 If Saudi Arabia can raise the age of Marriage to 18, Nigeria has… - Online Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 Polish election goes to wire as exit poll gives Andrzej Duda tiny lead - Public News Update, 5 hours ago
7 NBC code brouhaha - The Nation, 5 hours ago
8 Lawmakers vs. Keyamo - The Nation, 5 hours ago
9 2 Women Tested Positive For COVID-19 Give Birth In Rivers - The Trent, 6 hours ago
10 Post COVID-19: Orumba Women Urge Ndi Anambra To Draft Soludo Into 2021 Gov Race - News Probe, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info