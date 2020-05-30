Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Air Peace Evacuates 301 Chinese From Nigeria
Leadership  - Nigeria major carrier, Air Peace on Thursday evacuated 301 Chinese from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, China’s most populous, commercial city.

10 hours ago
