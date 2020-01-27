Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Air Peace bags IOSA certification for safety standards in flight operations
News photo Business Hilights  - Star indigenous airline, Air Peace Airline weekend received the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification for ranking highest in Nigeria’s compliance to safety standard and procedures.

1 Buhari replies Danjuma, speaks on relationship with Osinbajo - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Group seeks poll cancellation as Bello begins second term - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Gunmen abduct Imam’s sons, one other in Abaji - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Stunning Red Carpet photos from the 2020 Grammy Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Amotekun: Some lessons in history - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Nnamdi Kanu, Main Stumbling Block To Igbo’s Chances – Northern Elders Leader - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
7 Nigerians should be thankful that bombing has reduced – Presidency - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
8 Nigerian Woman In Her 60s Gets Married For The First Time (Photos) - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
9 2020: DisCOs and better service delivery - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Again, Emefiele Forecloses Possibility of Currency Devaluation - This Day, 5 hours ago
