

News at a Glance



Air disaster averted as FAAN security arrests man climbing moving plane at Lagos airport The News Guru - saves 171 passengers, 6 crew aboard An air disaster was averted when a 25 years old man was apprehended around the air field by Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel manning the Charlie One (C1) linkholding ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



