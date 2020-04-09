Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Air operators give Wike 24 hours to free arrested pilots, or else…
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Governor Nyesom Wike was on Wednesday given 24 hours by Air Operators of Nigeria (AON) to release pilots of Caverton Helicopters arrested in Rivers for allegedly violating the state’s lockdown order.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


1 Coronavirus: Lagos discharges seven more patients; total recovery now 39 - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
2 FG appoints VC for newly-established University Of Agriculture, Kebbi - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
3 Chad army says 52 troops, 1,000 jihadists killed in offensive - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: Cherubim and Seraphim church begs Gov. Sanwo-Olu to relaxe Lagos lockdown - Ogene African, 4 hours ago
5 5G Controversy: Ashimolowo, Oyemade, Adeyemi counter Oyakhilome’s claims - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
6 Nigeria, Chad agree to Sustain Tempo over Boko Haram’s Defeat - The Herald, 4 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s First Female Perm Sec, Francesca Emanuel Is Dead - The Genius Media, 4 hours ago
8 #COVID19: Court Martial Sends Soldiers To Jail For Assaulting Women While Enforcing Curfew In Uganda (photos) - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Lagos discharges 7 more patients - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
10 Buhari pardons 2,600 inmates - Scan News Nigeria, 4 hours ago
