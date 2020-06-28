Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Airports 90% Ready for Reopening, Says Federal Government
News photo Friday Posts  - As Sirika, Lai Muhammed, others assess readiness •FAAN conducts simulation exercises in Abuja, Lagos The federal government on Saturday hinted

8 hours ago
Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, has said airports in the country are 90 percent ready for reopening.
Estimated Reading Time: 2The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) today Saturday, June 27, 2020 held dry run simulation exercises at domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos ...
The Minister of Aviation, Sen Hadi Siriki, on Saturday, said the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, is 90 per cent completed and ready to reopen for business with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.


