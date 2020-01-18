

News at a Glance



Aisha Buhari’s ‘Future Assured’ Distributes Food Items in Kano NTA - First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari has distributed food items to the people of Kano State through her pet-project Future Assured. The First Lady’s delegation was on a mercy mission to Kano state from 17th to 18th January, 2020.



News Credibility Score: 92%



