

News at a Glance



Aisha, Dame Patience meet in Abuja... what they discussed Ladun Liadi Blog - Wife of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, played host to the wife of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience Jonathan, at the State House in Abuja on Monday.According to Aisha Buhari, below is what they discussed:“We ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



