

News at a Glance



Ajimobi Fidau Prayer: We weren’t expecting Oyo Deputy gov – Family Luci Post - The family of the late ex-governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has responded to the report of Rauf Olaniyan, deputy governor of the state, being denied entry to the Fidau prayer organized for the...



News Credibility Score: 21%



