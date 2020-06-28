Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ajimobi: Oyo Govt refutes reports of politicisation of ex-gov’s burial
News photo 1st for Credible News  - The Oyo State government on Saturday, June 27, revealed that it is not responsible for the delay in the burial of the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. 1st News had reported that Ajimobi died on Thursday after lapsing into a ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers collecting N672m monthly - The Eagle Online, 34 mins ago
2 Photos from Senator Abiola Ajimobi Burial - Omo Oodua, 49 mins ago
3 Legality of AGF inaugurating new APC leadership questioned - Premium Times, 49 mins ago
4 Consumers Forum vows to drag Ikeja Electric to court over proposed electricity tariff increment - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
5 Woman cures isolation boredom by transforming herself into celebs - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
6 DisCos condemn NERC’s aloofness to tariff increase - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
7 Nigeria’s power minister unveils plans to solve power sector challenges - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
8 Man United Still Years Away From Man City & Liverpool – Keane - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Arsenal: Ceballos’ late goal sends The Gunners into FA Cup semis - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
10 Mother of Two Rescued After Failed Suicide Attempt - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info