

News at a Glance



Ajimobi buried in Oyo residence amid tight security TV360 Nigeria - Former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Sunday, was laid to rest in Ibadan according to Islamic rites. Ajimobi was buried at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, amid tight security.



News Credibility Score: 41%



